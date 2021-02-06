Transcript for Mike Tyson’s friends say daughter’s death became a transition in his life: Part 10

Murray: When I first met him, he did not cry at all. He was really tough and really hard and, "I don't want to be here." And this -- You know, "This sucks," and Et cetera. But as time went by and we really began to work on these early childhood issues, yes, tears started to come. Oh, I've had sessions in which he just sobbed. Tyson: Me and this guy both come from basically it's the sewage, and we watched each other grow to become established and esteemed fighters, you know what I mean? And I just want you to know, it's just been a pleasure passing through life being acquainted with you. Okay. I knew how much it bothered him, and I knew he had been carrying that for so long. To be able to look him in his eye and announce this to the world as well. How good for Mike? One time, I believed there can't be peace without war. I realize that you need to love each other and treat each other better. Thank you for agreeing to have this moment here. Oh, it's been my pleasure. It's something that should have been done a long time ago. Thank you. Thank you, both. Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson. Yeah, I was -- I was doing "Friday Night Fights," I was doing ESPN. Announcer: ...Action started off with Cuellar and Marrero here. Atlas: I'm sitting doing the commentating. Suddenly one of my guys say, "Teddy, listen, we're not sure what's going on over here, but it seems Mike Tyson is heading over towards you." Next thing you know, he was right behind me. And he just said, "I'm sorry." Said, "Teddy, I'm sorry." "Will you accept my apology?" Put his hand out. And so I shook his hand, and he hugged me. Kriegel: I have to think that not being a fighter anymore, not having to play the bully, not having to make other people scared of him, that enabled the guy to move on and grow up. That liberated him. Hey, everyone, I'm Kristin Herold in Hollywood, where the summer movie season is in full swing. We're here at the premiere of "The Hangover." Perez: "The Hangover" for Mike Tyson was a game changer, and when they showed him, I screamed along with the entire audience. It was kind of crazy. He was playing himself. There was a tiger involved. Why you keep this silence Whoa! Quiet, quiet! Smith: And then he's singing a Phil Collins song. Mike Tyson? Shh! This is my favorite part coming up right now. ...You and me I can feel it coming' in the air tonight Need a chorus line, guys. Oh, Lord Oh, geez! Smith: And then he just off and hit somebody, as Mike Tyson will do, in the mouth. Wait a minute. Where you get that cop car from? We, uh, stole it from these dumb-ass cops. Nice! Nice, guys. Incredible intellect, you know, and a great heart and a wicked sense of humor. You know, a lot of things that people didn't give him credit for. And it's been great to see that we see this new Mike emerge over the last 20 years. Man: Mike! Mike! Mike, I need you, right here, right here! I think that people who knew who Mike Tyson was in that audience weren't just rooting for him, that, you know, because he was funny and he was entertaining. It was because he was entering his second act and everybody was happy for him. You and I have gone through a lot. Yes, yes. And I welcome you. It's wonderful to have you here. Whether it was his fault or not, he had been through enough. He's learned some hard lessons, and thank goodness he's got a wonderful wife now. Kiki's just a wonderful person. She really is. She's a great person. He had always said, "I want to be able to be faithful to one woman and to be a good father who is there for my children." And I think that's what Kiki has been for him. Gray: I would say, post-boxing, she's the best thing that's ever happened to him. I tell him all the time, don't screw this up. Do not screw this up no matter what you do. She's been wonderful for him, to him, and it can't be easy. When Mike did his one-man show, the crowd loved it. Perez: With the help of Kiki, he was able to tell his story clear, plain, and concise. This is my father, Curly Lee Kirkpatrick. But wait a minute. Now, if Curly Kirkpatrick is supposed to be my father, then who the Is this dude on my birth certificate? When you are that raw and you expose that stuff, it's captivating. You can't take your eyes off it, almost like you couldn't take your eyes off him in the ring. You know, I really don't know much about my mother. I remember her drinking a lot and always angry and fighting. I knew she had dreamed of becoming a schoolteacher. You know, this is the only picture I have of my mother, Lorna Mae. I know when she took this picture, she never imagined that her boy would make it out of Brownsville unless I did it in some handcuffs or a wooden box. An actor's job is to express the pain, dysfunction that he experienced. Dude was completely, unapologetically open and honest. Schaap: He wants to explore his experiences. He wants to talk about the forces that shaped him. Anybody who was around the orbit of Mike Tyson heard stories that Mike was abused as a kid. I think in some ways Mike was waiting for someone to ask him. One day, a guy grabbed me and tried to bring me into a building. What did he do to you? Well, I don't like to talk about that, you know? I like to keep that where it was in the past, but I was molested as a child. In that one incident? Yes. What kind of impact do you think that had on you? It made me have to be tough... From the world I lived in. You didn't carry that rage with you? I could have, definitely. Definitely, no doubt about it. If you really -- If you put it in that perspective, yeah. "I'm not gonna be picked on." Yeah. "I'm not gonna be bullied." Never again. "I'm not gonna be grabbed by some guy." Never again. Drugs, booze, violence... Death. You're not supposed to survive that. He did. Briggs: When the bell rings, the fight don't end, the fight of life, you know what I mean? Mike has shown me and so many others that, don't give up, keep making it, you know what I mean? Here was a guy who was just like us, went to the same schools, ate free lunch where we ate free lunch, and grew up just like we did. You could be down and out, lose everything, but guess what, you got a chance. Do something, use that energy, use your pain as fuel, and Mike Tyson shows you that.

