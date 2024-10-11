Milton ‘caused havoc’ on our community: Hillsborough fire chief

Chief Jason Dougherty of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue discusses his biggest concerns in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

October 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live