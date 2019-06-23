Transcript for Mom, 2 young children found dead in New York City: Police

Right now on Staten Island police are investigating what went terribly wrong when a mother and her Tucson ages it's time sons ages two and three. Were found murdered inside of their home Eyewitness News reporter Diana Rocco joins us live from that scene time. Michelle good morning this crime is pretty unthinkable and it has devastated everyone who knew this and lay and who lives in this neighborhood. The mother 37 years old and her two young boys were found yesterday morning lying face down on a bed in a room in the house according to police sources this morning. The father was founded just hours before picked up by police wandering the streets of bay ridge. He's at a hospital right now undergoing a psych evaluation and being questioned. As a person of interest in police custody both parents here are active duty military. Police think they got the 911 com. About 10:30 yesterday morning as an assault in progress and friends tell us the Collins made by a coworker of the mullet mother concerned about her. When police arrived the home is on fire. On arrival. The officers discovered a smoke filled residence. Personnel from the fire department responded. And distinguished. A small fire EMS responded and pronounced the all three individuals deceased at the scene. And police say they have been called here before for a domestic dispute they are not releasing the identity of the victims or the official cause of death but sources telling us that the two young boys appeared to have drowned. The father as I mentioned remains in police custody he has not been charged the live in Staten Island I'm Diana Rocco channel seven Eyewitness News.

