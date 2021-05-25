-
Now Playing: Remembering George Floyd: A year of protest
-
Now Playing: Woman caught on camera entering monkey enclosure at zoo
-
Now Playing: Police search for DC road rage suspect who open fired on traffic
-
Now Playing: Nation's largest school districts announce plans to fully reopen in the fall
-
Now Playing: Pilot killed in military plane crash near Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: US marks 1 year since death of George Floyd
-
Now Playing: More than a dozen tornadoes touch down in Kansas
-
Now Playing: Biden to meet with George Floyd's family on anniversary of death
-
Now Playing: Airbnb announces changes to its platform
-
Now Playing: How the return to office work affects our pets
-
Now Playing: Deadly plane crash in Las Vegas neighborhood
-
Now Playing: 1 year since George Floyd's murder
-
Now Playing: Major cities prepare to reopen schools this fall
-
Now Playing: Texas woman enters zoo enclosure to feed monkeys
-
Now Playing: Texas lawmakers pass bill allowing unlicensed handguns
-
Now Playing: Family surprises mom with her first bicycle and her reaction was priceless
-
Now Playing: Message from woman's alleged rapist sparks new push for justice 8 years later
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 24, 2021
-
Now Playing: Plane crashes in Las Vegas neighborhood