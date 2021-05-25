Transcript for Mothers continue to fight for justice, and their own peace

I let out the screams of a million black mothers fall into years of struggle frozen between my ears. Like I BM release them mothers seeking peace. My tears flow down can't fear into the polluted so concrete. Blitz stolen from my baby's things in vain. I'm map case. Today I'm so honored to be joined by Valerie bell the mother Sharon now Leisle mix spat and the mother of Michael Brown. And Michelle Kenny the mother of Antoine rose the second. Thank you so much for joining us ladies and excellent and welcome to the kitchen eighties and I'm just so honored and humbled to have you here. This has been quite an impact full year we've all experienced the death of George Floyd. Which made the world take notice after the verdict a lot of Americans said they were able to exhale. When you heard guilty guilty guilty on each and every capped. Were you able to exhale. You know different from me because. The Floyd family still had recently sorts. And he made it through and the inhabitants his story. In my. Oh found TV which is hearing it. Cyclist is it did feel different requests. I went to a trial went to the grand jury. Okay. We've been found. Not guilty so seeing that you can get a mean of seeing guilty guilty Cilic Floyd. Officer that killed him this like accountability withheld not just. Mean that justice justice for me. And hope with a lot of people who is when they stop killing. Afro Americans while they walk. What they run what they and it caught giving it to go solely or even a full offices up. Of young person annex the question why we can't answer that without being terrorized by the offices so that's justice for me. When this really stuff happening to all nationalities. When you've heard verdict. Did you feel like I hope this is it this is change finally I can exhale I can I feel better. Somehow about the state of our country. The legislation those things. Nothing has changed. One person. May or may not. Induct incarcerated. Partake in another person's life. I was happy. For the family. But I know the pain that comes with just haven't have barrier one so. Now. And no America probably doesn't want to hear that. But nothing has changed because while the verdict was being operated another black person was being murder. And another one another when news. Leslie we met years ago. And I remember how fears. Is still are obviously. And and you still doing the work. Which I admire so much. When you when you seen now that. After George Floyd's. Murder. On on camera. On camp we all saw it. Yet. When the verdict came down. People were so surprise at the very. Which is incredible rate because we also happen and you've been doing this work. And for years now. Are you surprised at. People still. Don't. Believe. That the system works. What system. Justice and policing. The criminal justice system. Court system. Doesn't work for a who doesn't work again. So this. Really. My of them. Feeling free to breathe again though we still holding maverick. We're still waiting. And I'm not able to watch those thing. Because it's. It's Tom tested for me. Because. I worked on KF the other day and I did stand out there perform half balances islamists must laid in the hot sun. So to witness it began anything in any game is something that just can't do. The union once again Clinton outlasted me. But after you hear it's so much. You can visualize. When people listening. CNN and moment. Though most significant thing I heard out of all of that was a Jewish card for his mom. And it made me think about. They have against Ilyce collected at the scene of my son's mind. And how. It was a trail. From the issue so he's hit his back. To show that he was running. Haven't run so he is my. So yeah. It always makes think about. In his just as he did not receive. How horrid I have to fight. So people were taken sad. Relief. From their breathing. We're still hold an outbreak. Illness if he'd acted date with that children. So this not over. It's no change there's no relief. Can she say we're happy with the family. Because we know what this feels like. We have a long long way to go and we X class. We whacked does not that whacked the system does not work for. Instead of against it and that's exactly what happened in Missouri was my son's case. This is to work against him and he was to beat. Salary let me ask you because. Leslie made such. An important point that. While there Floyd fan we got. Some semblance of justice some small piece of justice. Her family never got justice. What does justice look like for you because your family didn't get justice. What is police reform look like for you what is fixing this. Problem look like for you. It looks like it's going to take a long time again the cost effective. And writing the new bills and lawless. You do an appetite following the new bills and Lewis which they have been. Done and haven't seen it. And looks like doesn't have to continue to be allowed to work. A lot of work through the politicians but not to stem the people who vote to put them we have to stay on effects and I tell everybody that all the time. I have numbers of councilman from congressman's. Senators are some human in my neighborhood. And I speak to them much as I can. And we as a people need to be Althea so continue to make that change nestled waiting for what happened. We both of them yes but we have to stand behind them to make should he do the right things for us. I was reading like as a justice and liberty and justice we'll all know what's not. And says it's a shame that constantly one gets killed a week later another once played an album the slip when this when this book on the spot up. Is unbelievable but I tried to come out what is icann's have a voice which shall and so did concede that. They can't stop me I'm not relate now and why we might hear if I do take time to cry. I'm gonna keep pushing on four shall analyze it felt in many others that I've met a with the years tonight he's died since 2006. I came out 2014 -- so many mothers we always say we want to be in this club but we still on the stand together. So make a change. And I hear that nice I speak to so many mothers who have. Who lost their children to this. Scourge of police violence you know I've been doing this for a long time. And I too long limit along with a mountain to law and the question that keeps on coming up in my hand and I asked this to you Michelle because. You know. I think I raised my son the right way think we all day and my son this 6162. He's a good bully who who. But I know people will fear him. I know they won't see his home training I don't they'll fear him is why is that do you think because. It seems to me that there are two systems of justice when they approached our voice and they see something that is different. And isn't that at the root of what needs to be changed somehow now their perception of outweighs the. The question becomes the how do you change your racist. How we can have conversations. You can do training that you can do implicit bias hangings. But how do you change something that isn't turn. Perhaps. If we focus more on mental health evaluations. And repeated exam. Then maybe we may have a better understanding. Of who we are given the ability to take a life. But right now the way the system is set up. These individuals have been hired and we don't even know what their mental frame means. So. If they isn't the color of these children skin. And niece grown men skin what else could it be. Because too many times we have blacks. Individuals. Who could be mass murderers. Actually shoot the police. And they walk away with no scratches and in my neighborhood are given a meal. If it's not the color of their skin I like for someone they explained to me what idiots because. My son was timid. My son was a crybaby. My son was some mama's boy. But in a matter of seconds in the one and it's that. And if your shot in the back three times. And you're fleeing. What else could it be. When you have a person this not the same color skin asked him seeing action face to face. And you don't take that life. And there's nothing else that could be. Mean people her are saying. You know previous. More body cameras and navy's training. And maybe it's. T Jane police officers how to DS glee. Maybe it's demilitarized. In the police force. May be its re imagining. The police. Mental health evaluations. What is re imagining. The police look like. To any of you that could possibly. Prevent. The next mother. From having to sit here with us. I don't know how many times Siegel for psychological training. Do the police department they need to go maybe four times a year and then yen not. When they get what to be a racist. Did not want to fix it tool that comes with in the family system. You to be too in the family that we get out the world might continue to be that way. It comes from the hawks you have to have a hot foot human beings the man what color biscuit. They have to have them caught and always has to my children take a job that you want to let you like doing. And the peninsula offices big might like in the beginning it can be stressful fled because concretely jock. Definitely that's what I feel about it is time to leave your job if you get too stressed that take some time well find another career. As far as the midst of what has she says they need to be evaluated what doing that time. Being out in the street they need to come together to learn about. How the communities we need to have a committee bullet meeting with lethal system Monday but wouldn't do that. They need to see us more and that label or you have a plea deal or you can't thank them bigot but don't have a bill that day. And it label us with what they used to hear and next should be changeable so. Just on a ligament changes have to have quite a human being in a metal color of the skin nail. Psychological testing. When Michael was killed. The very big day I got a phone call from a detective. And I remember his name but I'll withhold it and he tells me ended. Down will salute received two psychological fifth but he would be returned in the work. This was August heat that I received a phone. Then he will be key to psychological faith and return a work. But there's no record of his prior cycle as consistent. But we do know that he was. Let go from one police department and should not have been picked them permanent. So wherein it swinging with his psychological tools and I think that. Students should be the certification. At some point. Whether it's a person and afterward. A chief of police. On May here. Whomever. Took the position. Until oversee these officers has to take on the role of firing. As well as Harris. And after so many right ups you should not be able to be a police officer. Because waits for many times what we're finding he has. These are officers have been written up multiple times they just want discipline him. So. We have people that have been written that nineteen times in one department. But have not been disciplined one time. We have officers that have taken multiple laughs not just one at what point does the law say. You can't be a police officer this. There's no other jobs in the world that you now have an oversee. Hearing it will be time and it can. It was named one like if you just think about it there's not one union. That will fight for you as long as some of that cop. Do you won't believe that. Race. Plays a part. In this issue police violence 100%. Without without question you don't Harrison. You see I've seen it. A white person with a machete or gone it'll come out of it it'll show them. Let me do it as a black woman a black man point. A gun. When Michael went down. I've seen it. And I'm not going when the scene. What do you say the argument that I hear all the time but if you only follow the directions of the officer. This would. Didn't follow the commands of an officer he shot an officer he shot three over many still laughs yeah. Must some rain it. He ran. You have an individual firing at you. Not only have you witnessed the blood in court in cars is left on the ground he's fired at sea and in he still. Announced could be. And it's an excellent disputes with what's been going on. In the world today SK it. You agree lesson and no question in your mind. Lannan. That's what they Shelton's. So what else do we have to believe. That's what they've shown us in the UV situation. We would like to say if we want to see the world mover they can we have great shooting yeah is there anything. Who live this. Repetitions. Dream. Pollution you. Let me. We skewed. The scared. I want to talk about the mental hold these experiences have had on each if you. Where you ever able to find peace or is it still a struggle. Every day. T thank you it's one that was formed prior accidents on the in my and one that was born after. And then my life. And they would be my life within caucus he was my baby. And still is my baby but. I live Frankel. And everything that I do at this point is to leave this world in a better place than what they're uncle had to experience. Because like let's face it we've won it could be better resume. We won it one day for us not to have to sit here and have this conversation. And be worried about another mother needing a chair today. Not even tomorrow today. So. I have a great group of girlfriends that. Checking in and when I'm not taking care myself they show up to take care of me. But when you have. Children that are left. And that is their sibling. It makes you overly protective. And we all spin to. More time. With those other siblings because we feel like. We have to compensate but the truth of the matter is he keeps us whole. At seven grandchildren and salmon. Until it. Has two boys of both sun. When was the one everybody when of the scene shown us that they became sexual when he does I thought potential and be in a wedding when he was obvious fill in. Even his Dulles how fickle and king and have fun. My husband and my two children now once 42 one's 28. I still call them. But she said you gotta be close to them because she afraid discipline Hampton to them when my son goes out to you have ID. As though you're not that's what keeping me. My lord and savior Jesus Christ who who has been holding me up. So ready yet when my faith when my son was killed in November I went by back to it from January and I think we keep more been. That kept me grounded to do what I needed to do. And life. Associates that I met over the years my church family. Both once this thing keeping me you have to keep woven in order for you not to break down. I demand level within home uncle Marshall and moments but I think of those things you should do to make me laugh and come back. To a slap. That's just the people around. Has been keeping me. Listening to you. And he finds some peace. And you know. For mental health is a really bleak. Think for me. And down stairs and has been on nine pragmatists who thing relative a year and a host an evening. Com rainbow of mothers because we come and I'll say he's put. Unfortunately national news. And breaking in my personal fitness and and I experience and how to station with the ladies with the mothers mean. Starr at the moment journey feeling. And I am here and then on there Ian in our community we don't. And it's really hard to gatekeeper to show were written into understanding imports is finished you see authorities now. We're of the brain. And our family has the by mean we're not okay and that kind of yeah okay and that you have three remained in 2000. And a so distillery before about one any keep my answers in a moment that Michael's care and Napoli mimic the mat outside. And my daughter again she's twelve now she's with. Six at the time. She came to my door fully clothed and uniformed. And she says one grew. And a thousand stirring that a happy in her hand. And medical school and they want to lift them. I mean this is way before Covert question. And go back to school in down. To see him concede to soar in their grades and academics and beyond Roland gradually let my daughter's. Slip past boost with the Collie she's back home now she just hit my offers grants but they've chosen to keep going. And I lived any in Palestinians their mother because. Forsaken. Adding to work again and feel good enough to leave Yemen like. He is with smile. It was youthful Africa. I think because it is apparent use your other protected. And you know you dating. Pull the trigger anything with. They showed a baby. Any in. If you weren't there they help a mortar. Hold a morning taking eighty of the paying its support of viewed it feels responsive. To support it and it hurt so you. You speech itself leave him guilty. And I felt there for a moment. But when at least until my children reflect about their brother. It's only the good things they never talk about to say it moments or even seen it warehouse and its. And it makes me feel. He can into something you do something right cushion keeping them going. And that's our highest ticket home to keep go. So missile hill. Make sure FEMA there is even started a camp for kids scout camp brownfields. And we practice they cite ventured there. Which is with the arts with music. Acts to rewind bungee jumping in the evening so that they can cheated out because that's sometimes. They don't want to use words and I don't want that's happening don't know how to experts fits him so we found a different. For them to express their sales and we've been doing this for his left there you. And down his his working. And is doing great things in whereas we're seeing these kids in the last phone they are nice little seats when they come from the end. At the end of may be 67 months there were little flowers. And it makes me feel so good that I can help someone else. On their journey for this alone was. It is a bump in wagging well what if without you say we do needs of it. This group they were in this unfortunate so relating you need each other we're on different levels they. This bill was one of the first mothers at me when my house here. And she knows that lover I appreciate her for coming to Saint Louis for being with me but anytime I need a word an encouraging word strong word. Something needs to reel me backing him. This bill miss bonded so many others there between a column and lean on and now. I appreciated in mountainous roads hope you know band Colleen sometimes heated argument it's a bit yeah. We'll keep. Them it's in the news so many hasn't mentioned mothers plus their children. I've never heard it explained in that way. And I think I think that adds. Just such as another layer to this time of tragedy. It as a mother you feel somewhat responsible. And that justice. It's incomprehensible. And vote that you start. Because people like the one you don't print they tune in because we want there to protect them. As a mom you feel like you water the protector and banana eating into the room. Again. That's lap eighty. Protected him in life that felt like I should have been there to protect him from debt and. And then slamming so there is so important that he earned the swoop. In wilderness with fuel messages sanity in. I see it there was written. And you you don't need any help with the best of my foundation as we we have resources. Gist for a day consists of the field because things music and we on agree. We may have a lesbians in the abdomen announcement nothing Underwood others. Even. With that mine called me imminently here. Did you feel any team that little protection yet ultimately game. October 30 2006. Show on with that much at at church. This is this concert the next thing you cool thing want to get married that's okay that's it when he's an of them with. 23 in connection with an oath that she. I read back here and at bill together for him. And he called me and it Jason logic device that militants from the south and that sure no it's not what they definitely able to get up you. He said okay and something in me. Public citizen. Come over before you go out what happened and we won in a fifth wedding day and a father is with him. As events of body and consent Shawnee OK he's in the fine. And then. You know the story can only talking much about sort of a by this story. I really felt that way even and remember when he was sixteen he had the flu in yet and what someplace that next. The same day. It was a snowy day when the Sunday when I got on my bed the public at church with with the fight for him to take it up this you know. So that's how close we are flexible with semi has always say a woman carries the baby Duluth this. Son and daughter before the father question now in the what you really mean planet. Would do anything for him anything anything within it. People think they know who your sons where because of what they see in the media. But no one knew them like you what is that experience like and what do you want people to remember about. Your son's. And in Iceland accounting systems me as soon as today. Good pick if those. Long. Everybody knows how to spell incidental was every minus how funny he minds. And he was theory time. The heat but some moments for. The only. He spent a lot at some me. We had. A lot of comps patients. And for that I'm grateful. Cause I don't and I love my son and and you need love me. Sometimes they try to make our children out of the villains. And the media has the ball ahead bit. A picking up one that without vetting the information. I think it and swans life was cut socialist. Is the world missed out. On a great opportunity. Cause undue from the time my song was formed. They he was going to change the world and I told him that as a key. I never knew how. And national didn't expect it to be a martyr. But I knew that and swollen. As he looked he had to be less than five years old an outlook Telemar let's not kid I don't know what you gonna do. But you're gonna change the world you. It and unfortunately. He had a big impact on it. And his mom's left ear to Kerry's likes. My husband Phil Schoen. What he's about how the ten years old in going to be famous a look at but remember him. The gift that god gave him to be based Oakley. He with the John Adams high school in 1999. They won the championship medical schools. In New York on he with the picture. Dynamite picture six years though he hit a home on a would attract people through faithful from six. To maybe 21 just plain and keeping fit. God gave him anointed hands to be electrician at the age of thirteen eighty took upon a radio. And I said why in put it back together. And in that year 2006. He applied for local to reprint the ship. If the tests headed to view and Osama. And my brother who used to work for them to leave in January 2007 who's gonna thaw. When the night of his thumb. That's the polite he received a cool from the doctors camp. Sudden knew he was gonna be somebody ankles so we're we grow up and wonder what then do will be we grow up and he never said that to me he went to be baseball player or electrician but we solar ripped. And that's what I wanna know that the people milled that he wasn't just some guy as I think everybody else in a good look at all actually had good looks and the save it. He was a guy. With going to be somebody. And now I'm here to let them know who's going to be some. He eats them. I want to let people know that Michael. Was my offers. He was first grandson. And they grove. Suffers from there you. Anything from eleven -- me. He had never been in any troubles. Emperor. And my son would be. He moved he will be a take Diana and no it Michael was really created anything they had anything to do with computers and at the sad he didn't know they're making beats was. Engineering banana producing and and he made a full apple with some other kids in the neighborhood use in an old computer. And hates it. He recorded go to he would say and did all this on the whole. This half computed at my brother gave him but he made a complete album and its own sound crown right now. And it's hard for me listen to let them have rating for their courtship led. It's paying must which is B. He was already great. He will be wonderful. Thing today is his 25 birthday. He would have been a quarter of essentially though the amount. Envelopes of knowing he wouldn't do. All of us in the prisons to fully grown man now AC lack of stilts went with him you know but it. It's 18 probably ultimately do. And I have a live community and that's my wish and I won't come true put. Meaning in my joints and I hear confident. It math and sent one of them. And weeks. He will some. Yes. Squander of people know how fit deserves. I think mothers. What should happen to defend this or none of them can you know. It has stopped do this. He needs to and with you sharing your stories of pain. We're on the road. To meet be. Should make east side thank you for joining me to. Keep things happen. In the kitchen and I think it. I'm always in the kitchen passionately excesses here. Folks think. Welcoming care. So now I am here standing in the gap. Lead in on my faith. Lord hit me fat saying space related to broken pieces prepared for the age bracket feel the sun's warmth on my face. Looking justices that it's in splendid finally. I am okay. And thank you for joining us for this truly unforgettable in the kitchen. We invite you to keep the conversation going used hash tag soul of the nation to voice your opinions about these important topics we discuss today.

