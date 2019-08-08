Former MSU dean sentenced for role in Nassar abuse

Former Michigan State University dean William Strampel was sentenced to one year in prison for "not properly overseeing Larry Nassar" and sexual harassment.
0:37 | 08/08/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Former MSU dean sentenced for role in Nassar abuse
He and I'm how Juan. You are committed she is the funding and county jail for any period eleven months. And and count 31. Year ending a county jail. And I count for one year and he him county jail did you receive one day credit on each of those counts. CN those counts all run concurrent. Yeah sure. And no cast your release.

{"duration":"0:37","description":"Former Michigan State University dean William Strampel was sentenced to one year in prison for \"not properly overseeing Larry Nassar\" and sexual harassment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64852782","title":"Former MSU dean sentenced for role in Nassar abuse","url":"/US/video/msu-dean-sentenced-role-nassar-abuse-64852782"}