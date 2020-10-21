Transcript for Multiple injuries in New York state school bus crash

From channel seven. And we begin with breaking news in Orange County where children are hurt after their school bus crash into a truck this morning. Good afternoon I'm sure we now look how. David to borrow that crash happened just before 8:30 this morning in new win certain involved he little Britain elementary school bus any tree trimming truck. At least twelve people hurt there were children being transported on that bot. Us we're told four of those injuries are critical Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis tweeted a picture of the crash scene with confirmation that children needed to be extricated from that bus. He joins us now live from the scene in Windsor Marcus. And Shirley in and day of everyone who was on that school bus rushed to the hospital earlier this morning the good news is that many of the students have since. Then release we understand that there is a woman don't want child still. At the mom to fewer saint Luke's in Newburgh being treated this after that. Horrific crash one county official saying it's the worst school bus crash he's ever seen. Horrific scene young kids school bus accidents are the worst. The county executive's words reflect what the images show a mangled yellow school bus damage so serious children were pinned inside. The crash happened just before 8:30 this morning on route 207 in new Windsor. The settlement back deck my morning coffee. 1:9 o'clock in the spin about a thirty media and the loud boom and almost sounded like. Dean it was common wolf of those garbage truck so. It was a work vehicle that the bus collided with a tree trimming truck equipped with a chipper owned by a local landscaping company. The buses operated by the Washington bill central school district the children students at New Britain elementary school. The seven on board were taken to the hospital police say some were able to walk off the bus three people remain hospitalized in Hoover. We've been in contact with the hospital they've received them they're doing everything they can. We're hopeful that everybody were cover but it is a horrible horrible accident and I've seen many in my life this is probably do worse that's seen. And a stretch every 207 remains closed as state police and local police investigate this crash this morning. That's at seven schoolchildren. To the hospital. A lot of new new Windsor Marcus Solis channel seven Eyewitness News.

