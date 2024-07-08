Navigating the workforce as a disabled person in an often inaccessible world

Life as a disabled person in an inaccessible world can be difficult, especially in the workforce. ABC News follows two disability advocates working for change and navigating life in Chicago.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live