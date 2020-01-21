Transcript for NBA player's career in jeopardy after car hit by drunk driver: Lawyer

The car crashing may have ended the career of a well known basketball player Chandler Parsons of the Atlanta Cox. Has reportedly suffered a traumatic brain injury and a three car crash with an alleged drunk driver his lawyers say Parsons suffered permanent damage and a herniated disc. The injuries could force him to retire.

