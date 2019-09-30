Transcript for NC police capture 3 of 4 escaped Ohio inmates

Now to the urgent manhunt for four escaped inmates described the report bite authorities has extremely dangerous the men were being held in an Ohio county jail for several charges including drug trafficking robbery and assault. They overpowered two female correctional officers with a homemade Shane. Police seek Christopher Clement K was spotted leader at the west Moreland mall near Pittsburgh. The mall was shut down and searched police are now searching across several states. Our detectives have established that the inmates had the assistance and escaping from at least one individual. On the outside there's the word inmates reading Harry Alan and tight and safer ham we don't know where their guy their way it in the fact that there ex gay pain. Wendy's diabetics take twice now. This jailbreak is the third in under a month for the scene facility and yes one of the men currently on the run. It previously fled with another inmate but the pair was quickly caught.

