North Carolina residents desperate for supplies

More
Residents of Wilmington, North Carolina, wait for resources after Florence.
3:58 | 09/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Carolina residents desperate for supplies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57883911,"title":"North Carolina residents desperate for supplies","duration":"3:58","description":"Residents of Wilmington, North Carolina, wait for resources after Florence. ","url":"/US/video/north-carolina-residents-desperate-supplies-57883911","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.