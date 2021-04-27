By the Numbers: How abortion has changed in half century since Roe v. Wade

With Roe v. Wade under an existential threat, a look at the dropping numbers of abortions in the U.S., and the demographic changes in who is getting those abortions.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live