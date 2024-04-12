By The Numbers: Cicadas! Cicadas! Everywhere!

ABC News takes a look at the timing of when the loud, but harmless, cicadas are expected to erupt from the ground by the trillions in 19 states.

April 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live