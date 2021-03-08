By the Numbers: Eviction moratorium expires

More
A look at what the expiration of the eviction moratorium could mean for homeowners and renters across the country with more than 1 million families possibly facing eviction in the next month.
1:25 | 08/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Eviction moratorium expires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"A look at what the expiration of the eviction moratorium could mean for homeowners and renters across the country with more than 1 million families possibly facing eviction in the next month.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79229433","title":"By the Numbers: Eviction moratorium expires","url":"/US/video/numbers-eviction-moratorium-expires-79229433"}