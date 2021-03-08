-
Now Playing: Eviction threatens millions as CDC moratorium ends on July 31
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 2, 2021
-
Now Playing: Miami Beach mayor: Florida governor taking ‘entirely wrong approach’ on COVID
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 2, 2021
-
Now Playing: US faces COVID-19 summer surge due to delta variant
-
Now Playing: 5 officers charged with battery in Miami beach
-
Now Playing: Teen asks former coach to adopt her
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer battle
-
Now Playing: Driver killed in deadly fuel tanker crash
-
Now Playing: Senate opens debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles will compete in balance beam final
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: US meets President Joe Biden’s vaccine goal
-
Now Playing: Elk reach safety after fleeing flames in Montana
-
Now Playing: Sen. Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Student debt holding Americans back from wealth, even high-earning millennials
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles announces she’ll compete in Olympics
-
Now Playing: Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccination for front-line workers
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin's explains the withdrawals from going sober