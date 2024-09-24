By the Numbers: The increasing number of banned books

A look at the numbers behind the increasing number of banned books in America, how over 10,000 titles are no longer allowed to be on public school shelves.

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live