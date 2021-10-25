By the Numbers: John Deere workers approve deal after monthlong strike

A look at the labor deal John Deere workers just approved after 10,000 employees went on strike in mid-October and what it means for labor activism nationwide.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live