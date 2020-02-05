-
Now Playing: More states ease restrictions on restaurants, theaters and retail
-
Now Playing: New jobless numbers show millions more Americans filing for unemployment
-
Now Playing: Nursing home residents welcome special visitors
-
Now Playing: Houston woman living in her car serves meals to homeless
-
Now Playing: College dreams on hold?
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation
-
Now Playing: Study examines spread of COVID-19 in restaurant
-
Now Playing: Volunteers step up to test possible COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Navajo nation in crisis
-
Now Playing: Communities finding ways to honor veterans
-
Now Playing: Protesters take demands to reopen US to the streets
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 sparks rent strikes
-
Now Playing: The race for a COVID-19 treatment
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: How to get the most bang for your buck at the grocery store
-
Now Playing: Brooklyn emerges as deadliest county for COVID-19 in US
-
Now Playing: Some of the pandemic's biggest unknowns center around the economy
-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching
-
Now Playing: How a Massachusetts entrepreneur pivoted her small business to survive the pandemic