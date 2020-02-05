By the numbers: LeBron James celebrates high school seniors

As the pandemic cancels commencement ceremonies, the NBA star is producing a one-hour television special on May 16 honoring the Class of 2020.
1:16 | 05/02/20

By the numbers: LeBron James celebrates high school seniors

