Off-duty officer killed in 'senseless murder'

The officer, whose name has not been released, was one of two victims found with gunshot wounds at Avenue 26 & Humbolt Street, the LAPD said in a tweet.
0:52 | 07/27/19

Transcript for Off-duty officer killed in 'senseless murder'
All of the Los Angeles Police department's available investigative resources and support services. Are here is seen. They are committed. She doing a thorough. Fair investigation. That will lead us on the road to justice for what is her here today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

