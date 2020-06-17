Transcript for Ex-officer who killed Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

So these are the charges that are we you've had filed that they signed by one of our superior court judges. These are the eleven charges against officer Roth. The first charges felony murder. This is a to DF. That isn't as a result of a underlying felony and in this case the on the line villainy is aggravated assault. With the daily weapon. And the possible sentences. For a felony murder conviction would be life. Life without parole for the deaf community. Now he's also charged about. In there and the arrest warrant we've aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. And this is H they've been page account. Charging him followed the shooting. Of mr. Brooks and a possible sentence for aggravated assault. Is when the twenty years. The second the third aggravated assault account. He is father shooting towards our in the direction. Of mr. Melvin Gibbons mr. Gibbons. Was the person. Who was seated in call. We have a picture of mr. And if you would point out this automobile. He is the place that mr. Gibbons. And his two companions were driving. And they shot was fired and I believe we've also got a photo the shot. Did he ended up in the vehicle. Thank you gotta. Stand up. And so we've Charles. Four. Against ms. officers were off it charges him with aggravated assault. Four Phrack firing the weapon. Ian or in the direction of Daniel kill use. Who was in the passenger's side of the drug front seat of the car. Point knicks alive. Our Carol five all views and aggravated assault charge. And this was they charge for shooting towards or in the direction of Michael Perkins mr. Perkins was seated in the rear. Obvious thing vehicle. At that time. Visit charts for criminal damage for shooting into that vehicle. Also officer Rauf is charged with seven. Violations of office that each one of those carries they won the facts and it's. These are violations of his oath of office wouldn't suit Atlanta. Arresting mr. Brooks for the DUI without immediately informing him. I'll be risks. Shooting a taser at mister rose while he was running away which reviewed Tuesday. Violation of Atlanta's own SOPs. Terribly excessive force when shooting a power and yet mr. Brooks. And number four it is the failure suits rid timely medical aid those with a four violations of both. The cave is for. Shaking mr. Brooks and the possible citi's far kicking mr. Brooks is from one to twenty years. And we actually have a photograph. This. And if you go to visit. And these of the charges for. Officer. Brosnan. And a total of three charges. And the first charges fall aggravated assault. It and distance for standing. Or stiffer in all on mr. Brooks whose shoulder. And the possible soon it's four. This crime is one between the years. And this is a photograph. Officer. Brosnan who you can see for the right. Ed at the time of the photograph. He is standing home but nobody. Of mr. Brooks. And as I've indicated early in our conversations with mr. Bob good officer Brosnan and he is admitted that he stood on the body of mr. Brooks he stated he believes that he was spending all missed the Brooks is all. But that is what the photograph shows. We've also are charged him with additional mentioned. Bob violations of old. More and here is for the standing on the shoulder that is their own awful arrives. Weapon loose control ticked me. Which the city that land. Prohibits. And the second violation of both who has followed the failure. Two men that timely medical baby. Two. Two mr. Brooks. It's at. Seoul. The arrest warrants have already been signed. We are asking. Officer Rolf being in office or. A resident to surrender themselves. 6 PM on the model. We are because. Officer of Brazzaville and he is now becoming a cooperating. Witness. Fought the stage. We are asking good core two. Grant a bond of 50000 dollars. In to allow mr. Officer Brosnan to sign that bond. As I indicated. The bed he would become one of the first police officers. To actually indicate that he is really in to testify. A get someone in his own department. Escrow officer Rolf. The person who. Fired the two bullets. We are asking. We are recommending no wrong for officer Rolf if he is. Given up on. That would be done by one of our superior court judges but because of the severe revealed his Zack. And didn't follow them up and act we kick you mister Brooks. We're asking that he not be granted a bond.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.