Officials confirm Nashville bombing suspect died in explosion

More
DNA evidence found at the scene matched Anthony Quinn Warner, according to FBI investigators.
2:17 | 12/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials confirm Nashville bombing suspect died in explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:17","description":"DNA evidence found at the scene matched Anthony Quinn Warner, according to FBI investigators.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74926355","title":"Officials confirm Nashville bombing suspect died in explosion","url":"/US/video/officials-confirm-nashville-bombing-suspect-died-explosion-74926355"}