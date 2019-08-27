Transcript for Oklahoma judge fines Johnson & Johnson $572 million

We turn out without a landmark ruling in the nation's OP or an epidemic a judge has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay 572. Million dollars for helping to fuel the hope you're crisis and Oklahoma. But many questions remain including what this can be for hundreds of other cases across the country. And where that money will go if this judgment is upheld ABC's Monaco's are happy is here with more Mona. Good morning Tenet the a mound is actually a fraction. Of the judgment that Oklahoma sun but the decision could have a profound effect on similar lawsuit. It's. An Oklahoma judge making history becoming the first to hold a drug maker responsible. For the devastating effects of the OP early crisis. Johnson a Johnson will finally be held accountable. For thousands of deaths and addiction. Cause. By their activities. In a landmark ruling the judge ordering Johnson & Johnson to pay 575. Million dollars. For quote false misleading marketing campaigns. Increasing addiction and overdose deaths the decision a sign of hope to families ravaged by the epidemic. Nothing is going to varying. My son back. Button this victory in a little else. He is. His death to stand for something Galen Greg boxer among those who testified at trial. Their son Austin was a linebacker at the University of Oklahoma who asserted taking painkillers after a back injury the young man was hooked quickly. And then died of an overdose in 2011 the State's lawsuit alleged Johnson & Johnson created a public nuisance and demanded more than seventeen billion dollars. The company user pseudoscience. And misleading information that downplay the risks of buicks. Johnson Johnson denies those claims and has vowed to appeal Johnson & Johnson. Did not cost the oak Hewitt abuse crisis here in Oklahoma. Or anywhere. In this country. And today Canada as we speak 48 states and more than 2000 local and tribal governments have pending lawsuits. Against drug makers so this is really just the beginning. And a landmark ruling motor thank you so much for joining us this morning.

