Oldest Pittsburgh synagogue massacre victim to be laid to rest

Rose Mallinger, 97, was among the 11 worshippers gunned down Saturday.
0:31 | 11/02/18

Transcript for Oldest Pittsburgh synagogue massacre victim to be laid to rest
Bail hearing is scheduled today for a Florida man accused of mailing more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and others criticized by president trump. None of the devices went off lets users say faces nearly fifteen years in prison if convicted he's expected to be moved from Miami to New York. Today is the final funeral for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacred nine. She was also the eldest victim her daughter. Was also injured in the shooting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

