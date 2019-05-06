Transcript for Parkland ex-deputy arrested after inaction during attack

A former deputy who's been blamed for failing to inner mean it. During the shooting and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. He was arrested on felony charges and he's facing multiple counts of child neglect related to his handling of the deadly mass shooting some Victor K nose and Parkland Florida. With more. Victor if you can just give us an idea of what these charges are. Well Kimberly here's the very latest before. Did Scott Peterson appear before judge this morning for a bond hearing his bond is set at 100 in 2000 dollars. There's one issue he has to surrender his passport and that passport is at his house. In North Carolina so he will be in jail. Until that passport makes its way down here to South Florida Scott Peterson the disgraced former Broward County sheriff facing charges following a fourteen month internal investigation. That investigation highlighting his alleged inaction during last through shooting here Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. Inside we saw students taking cover from the gunfire but outside. Peterson the school resource officer hearing those gunshots there are surveillance video that shows him taking position outside the bit the building. But never going inside. Quarters department of law enforcement says that former deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting. There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and there's no question is an action cost lives. Seventeen students and staff were killed seventeen more injured. Peterson is charged with seven counts of child neglect three council culpable negligence and one count of perjury. His lawyers however spotted calling charges unprecedented. Saying that he was not criminally negligent in his actions as no police officers ever been prosecuted for his or her actions in responding to an active shooter incident. And they say Kimberly but they'll be fighting those charges vigorously. And I'm just so we know how much time could he be facing if he's convicted. So if convicted all in all eleven charges here. He could be looking at more than 96. Years in prison court that is along tidal wave. I've just got his first bond hearing for the time being he will remain behind bars wow. I write Victor Cano there and Parkland Florida thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.