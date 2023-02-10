A pastor’s mission to rebuild east Buffalo

Buffalo native Pastor Darius Pridgen goes beyond the pulpit of True Bethel Baptist Church and into his community to help rebuild the city, spiritually and economically

February 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live