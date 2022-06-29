‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ actor spreads Down Syndrome awareness

Actor Zack Gottsagen joins ABC News Live during Disability Pride Month to discuss 'The Peanut Butter Falcon‘ and being an advocate for others with Down Syndrome.

