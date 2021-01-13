-
Now Playing: House votes to impeach President Donald Trump for 'incitement of insurrection'
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump impeached for 'incitement of insurrection'
-
Now Playing: Impeachment debate key moments
-
Now Playing: New York City cancels all contracts with Trump Organization
-
Now Playing: Johnson and Johnson says 1-shot vaccine shows promising results in early trial
-
Now Playing: Threats of violence intensify a week before Inauguration
-
Now Playing: More arrests made in connection to Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: Trump becomes 1st president impeached twice, Senate trial up next
-
Now Playing: Trump releases video with no mention of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Jacob Blake reveals what he said to his sons after being shot by police
-
Now Playing: Rep. McGovern on Trump: 'He instigated what amounts to an insurrection.'
-
Now Playing: Military kids decorate masks for frontline ‘superheroes’
-
Now Playing: Leah Wright Rigueur discusses how to unite our country
-
Now Playing: Mom’s pandemic pivot helps babies in the NICU
-
Now Playing: New York City severs all ties with Trump Organization
-
Now Playing: Heidi Heitkamp, Dusty Johnson discuss Donald Trump's 2nd impeachment
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 infections discovered in gorillas