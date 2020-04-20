Penguins take a stroll through quiet streets of Cape Town

More
Three penguins took a walk through the streets of Cape Town as residents in South Africa self-isolate.
0:45 | 04/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Penguins take a stroll through quiet streets of Cape Town

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Three penguins took a walk through the streets of Cape Town as residents in South Africa self-isolate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70235402","title":"Penguins take a stroll through quiet streets of Cape Town","url":"/US/video/penguins-stroll-quiet-streets-cape-town-70235402"}