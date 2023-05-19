Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira ordered detained ahead of trial

Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old airman charged in connection with the leaked documents probe, was ordered detained ahead of his trial during a hearing Friday.

May 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live