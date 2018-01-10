Transcript for Three people killed in car explosion

And I want to get to GO Benitez and that mysterious car explosion and Pennsylvania three people are dead and the police are calling a criminal incident and officials actually believe. The perpetrators is among the dead GO Benitez is an Allentown with that story. GO this is a bizarre one what are investigators think happened here. Well you know Diane that that's right it is bizarre and the reason it is mysterious right now is because investigators are saying so little but we're Sherry what's going on right now. Because this is where that car exploded and you see investigators are actually there right now. They're looking at the scene again you could actually see all of that debris the markings on the ground there of where that car exploded it happened Saturday night. Three people ended up dying and as you said the alleged perpetrators. Ended up dying too and that's what's so mysterious about this is that they are calling this police are calling this. Criminal intent is criminal incident is so in other words they're implying. That this was intentional. And some people they're wonderful or why was it intentional. And that's what we don't know so far. Police haven't yet told us they're not holding another press conference just yet. So were were really trying to figure out. What it was that actually happened here and that's why police are also asking the community anybody who might know whether they're here in Allentown or elsewhere. Anybody with any information even the lot tiniest of clues to go ahead and call them and get that information to them but it if you're looking around. This is the neighborhood just like any other guy I mean and so when you're looking around. A car exploding in the middle of the night in a neighborhood this'll. And that people they're pretty rattled but hopefully invest scare people into pieces together pretty soon GO thanks for saying on top of that forestry appreciate it.

