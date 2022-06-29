Petito family files $50M wrongful death lawsuit

The family of Gabby Petito, who was killed by her fiancé in August 2021, filed a $50 million lawsuit against the Moab Police Department.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live