-
Now Playing: Social media reacts to the death of Planters’ mascot, Mr. Peanut
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching boy during photo shoot
-
Now Playing: Police issue arrest warrant for ex-NFL star
-
Now Playing: Biggest moments from impeachment trial's opening arguments
-
Now Playing: Wicked weather
-
Now Playing: Day 2 of Harvey Weinstein’s landmark criminal trial
-
Now Playing: 3 Americans killed in water tanker crash fighting Australia fires
-
Now Playing: After Epstein: Three survivors in their own words
-
Now Playing: After Epstein: Survivor Maria Farmer in her own words
-
Now Playing: GMA Hot List: This incredible trick shot nearly became a ‘cat-tastrophe’
-
Now Playing: 2-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning retiring
-
Now Playing: New rule allows airlines to ban some support animals
-
Now Playing: 4 people killed in plane crash near California airport
-
Now Playing: School serenades teacher battling cancer with 'Fight Song'
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for Arizona woman who vanished in Belize
-
Now Playing: Commuter train slams into tractor-trailer near New York City
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at Democrats
-
Now Playing: Text messages shared during trial for Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: Major storm heading from Midwest to Northeast