Pickup truck spins out of control on Texas highway

More
Dashcam video captured the moment a pickup truck spun out of control near Houston.
0:45 | 06/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pickup truck spins out of control on Texas highway
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Dashcam video captured the moment a pickup truck spun out of control near Houston.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63517188","title":"Pickup truck spins out of control on Texas highway","url":"/US/video/pickup-truck-spins-control-flooded-highway-63517188"}