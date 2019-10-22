Transcript for Pokemon Go player killed after witnessing robbery

This is Kayla campus police say she and her boyfriend were playing Pokemon go near B and city park on granite avenue. But just before midnight they saw two men robbing some police say we Kayla tried to turn her car around the robbers fired shots at her car she was hit by one of those shots. And crashed into this house. Campos died from her injuries in news of her debt to send shockwaves to the Albuquerque gaming community. I think it's great happened first place. And just gets its heat went incidents here. Pokemon go players Levi and David both twelve years old saying people should not be playing the game that late at night. It's three years. Yet that it is and that's crazy. And since learning what happened their parents are reminding them to always be vigilant keep your Andrews. Pokemon go raids often draw large groups to parks and offer people chances to play while meeting new people but longtime gamer Cody love says where and when you play is far more important than any of that. Don't just ran out to see a raid happening Willy Nilly regardless of where it is what time. Police plea the robbery involved two vehicles a red car possibly a Ford Mustang and a silver four door sedan but right now no suspect information has been released. Reporting Brent Evans KOAT action 7 NEWS.

