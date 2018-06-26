Police dog sniffs out $10 million worth of drugs

More
A police dog helped officers recover more than 1,500 pounds of narcotics.
0:22 | 06/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police dog sniffs out $10 million worth of drugs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56163823,"title":"Police dog sniffs out $10 million worth of drugs","duration":"0:22","description":"A police dog helped officers recover more than 1,500 pounds of narcotics.","url":"/US/video/police-dog-sniffs-10-million-worth-drugs-56163823","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.