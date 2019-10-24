Transcript for Former police officer Daniel Pantaleo sues NYPD

Former NYPD officer fired over the choke hold death of Eric garner now suing New York City the attorney for Daniel pant taleo filing a lawsuit yesterday looking to get hit the label his job back. Eyewitness News reporter Candice MacCallum live at lower Manhattan with the details case. My kids is attorney saying that sued that he takes issue with the administrative trial and he's in the past that he's going to file every legal appeal possible as he tries. And it's to cancel Al reinstate it with the department officer Dana canceling a was fired an odd days after an administrative trial after using that bandit chokehold wallets and think. To arrest the air garner on Staten Island garner died in the confrontation that was recorded and it went viral. The police commissioner firing they had to lay as saying that he had broken departmental rules. And could no longer effectively serve on the in when PV. Did you lose attorney Stuart London filing a lawsuit Wednesday seeing pit Salinas termination it was arbitrary and capricious. Well as sergeants benevolent association are tweeting that he never should have been fired he was scapegoated by Howard as police commissioner. The real story asks why officers are making an arrest for loose cigarettes was never told. Jane exists within police plaza until burners mother. The troops. That lawsuit was crowd yesterday I hear a friend police headquarters and Guinness McAllen channel seven Eyewitness News.

