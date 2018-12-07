Transcript for Police officer resigns over Puerto Rico shirt confrontation

Hours before he was it supposed to explain why didn't help a woman who was being harassed at a park. A police officer in Chicago has now resigned Patrick Connor was scheduled to meet with his now former bosses today about this viral video. He's seen ignoring a woman's pleas for help us and apparently drunk man verbally assaults earn a Chicago park. She was rounds for wearing a shirt with a Puerto Rican flag on it. Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

