Transcript for Police release documents from Jussie Smollett case

Newly released police records are shining some light on how the Jesse smut cases plead out. Prosecutors told Chicago detectives a possible deal was a let was in the works a month before targets against the actor were dropped. Let's defense team claims the records also show the case against what was based on the testimony of the two Brothers involved in the case. They also claim that testimony was on reliable. Good news in the fight against cancer a new government report shows fewer Americans are dying from cancer according to the National Institutes of Health overall death rates from the disease fell between 1999. And 26 scene that includes long and breast cancer researchers found the disease affects more women than men between the ages of twenty and 49. Black men and women have the highest death rates.

