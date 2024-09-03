Police search for suspect who killed 1 person, injured 4 in NYC parade shooting

The NYPD is urging the public for help in identifying a suspect who shot five people at New York City’s West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

September 3, 2024

