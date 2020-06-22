Transcript for Portland mayor on city’s plan for reopening

And thank you Kyra. Covid-19 cases continue to rise in many states, including Oregon, which broke daily records last week, here to give us the latest on how his city is doing, Portland, Oregon, mayor Ted wheeler. Mayor wheeler, thanks for being with us. On Friday, Portland began that phase reopening with businesses, like bars, restaurants, hair salons once again opening for customers. How concerned are you about having this reopening amid a continued rise in coronavirus cases? We're concerned any time we see an uptick in covid-19 cases. Just a little context the city of Portland, the last of the 36 counties to move to phase one reopening, which we just did a couple of days ago. The important thing that we're hearing from public health officials is that everyone continue to follow the guidance both from the county and state officials. Continue the physical distancing measures, make sure that you wear face coverings and of course, stay at home as much as possible. On Wednesday, the governor on Wednesday, the governor also directed for the most densely populated places, people must wear face masks while they're in stores or outdoor public spaces. Mayor, protesters have taken to the streets of Portland every night since the death of George Floyd, last week statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson pulled down be protesters in your city, what's your reaction? Look, this is healthy demonstration, what we're seeing is nothing short of a major -- what we're doing now as a nation we're actually coming to grips with the reality that we have systemic racism here in Portland as across the country, inequities have existed. People particularly black people haven't had justice, so people are awakening and there's a reckoning to that, and I think on the whole it's very healthy. We've had tens of thousands of people out peacefully demonstrated in our community. We have some limited cases of violence. On the whole it's been very positive and very peaceful. On the whole, but then if you take a look at Seattle, one person was killed and another injured by gunfire in that autonomous zone created by protesters, last week, Portland police dispersed the crowd with a serious autonomous zone was made very close to where you live, what's your level of concern in the days and weeks ahead as you say things are typically healthy? But you do have these moments. There's no question about it. Small group of people, they tend to come out late at night and from my perspective, they're distraction to the importance of the larger movement. All right, you heard it. Portland mayor Ted wheeler, thank you so much for being here. Thank you. Much more ahead here on

