Prejudice & Pride: Revisiting the tragic fire that killed 32 in a New Orleans gay bar

More
Until the Pulse nightclub massacre, the 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire was the deadliest attack on LGBTQ citizens in US history.
27:49 | 06/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prejudice & Pride: Revisiting the tragic fire that killed 32 in a New Orleans gay bar

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56014428,"title":"Prejudice & Pride: Revisiting the tragic fire that killed 32 in a New Orleans gay bar","duration":"27:49","description":"Until the Pulse nightclub massacre, the 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire was the deadliest attack on LGBTQ citizens in US history.","url":"/US/video/prejudice-pride-revisiting-tragic-fire-killed-32-orleans-56014428","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.