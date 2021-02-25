Preserving history of 1st ‘Aunt Jemima’ after brand name phased out

ABC News’ Deborah Roberts reports on the family of the woman who was the first Aunt Jemima, as they fight for her legacy after the pancake mix was renamed to the Pearl Milling Company.
8:24 | 02/25/21

