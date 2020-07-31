Transcript for Protesters in NYC rally against police brutality

Outside trump tower where the march will end and the rally will began its. Being billed as they march at a rally against. Racial injustice and police brutality want to go to a live picture now. It shows the marchers as they head nor. From Times Square where they assembled. Further north up into midtown again the destination. Fifth Avenue at 57 street Times Square now among those marching. Relatives of several people who died. At the hands of police officers. Here and elsewhere listed among those expected to march or turns Floyd a brother George Floyd. As well as relatives of embryonic Taylor Green car I'm told is also marching shoes that of course the mother Eric garner the cold bell. Expect to be among the marchers she is the fiancee of Sean Bell. And Abner Louima was built depending. Abner Louima of course you've suffered a brutal sadistic assault to the Brooklyn precinct station house. So many years ago. And yet as I did it all began in Times Square the rally led and organized by Brooklyn minister Kevin book call. He's calling for increase investments in social and outreach services. In the city underserved neighborhoods as well. As greater accountability for officers accused of misconduct. We want you to fill up paying. What should probably how you what are you a motion. What you don't know that legitimately. To open community can committee the committee would all all ripped the Five Boroughs of New York City to make sure everybody's voices to be heard. We want to pull the quality. We need true legislation. We need to accountability and transparency. So this is what we've yet to stand up pull off. Two days but even though lawyers hadn't been cast. This still pushing back with the laws they're trying to all the time the laws that has been already established. And of course when Karzai mentioned a moment ago the mother of Eric garner who has been such a steady. Authoritative presence against police misconduct and police accountability. Here in New York City they are on the move. Hear from Times Square where they assembled there are street closures in the area there is a police presence. But there is no reason to assume that this will be anything other than a peaceful rally Friday midtown and.

