Race to clear wreckage in port of Baltimore, open temporary shipping channel

As crews work to clear wreckage from the port of Baltimore, the captain of the port is preparing to open a "temporary alternate channel" near the Francis Key Bridge for commercially essential ships.

April 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live