Rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake leaves Northeast shook

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake that surprised the Northeast was centered in New Jersey and shook from Washington, D.C. up to Maine. ABCs Victor Oquendo speaks to Dr. Angie Lux about the rare occurrence.

April 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live