Transcript for Rare monkey stolen from Palm Beach Zoo found safe

Are back here in this State's wanna take you to Florida where a monkey that had been stolen is now safe and sound back home ABC's Victor Kendall has that story. Deputy this is the outcome everyone was hoping for. Kelly they're rare twelve year old gelding is multi safe and sound return right here to this you she's now at the zoo hospital Wii just dollar for the first time. Take a look she's with their handlers their she's inside that cage. Apparently what she was brought in she was a little dehydrated but no she's drinking water she's eating grapes as well as some other fruits and worms those are apparently. Her favorite. There was an urgent search for the person seen in the surveillance video breaking to the poll beats you. Early Monday morning stealing Kelly that twelve year old Gil these bulky likely worth more than 101000 dollars on the black market. Zoo officials say the suspect broke in from behind the rookies enclosure when the zoo was closed. County weighs just one pound two requires a special diet is anti inflammatory medication her handlers say there's a chance we could've lost her. Now this is not the first on the pole beat you or even the species has been targeted. Ten years ago other Gil these monkeys any animals were stolen all eventually returned. Unharmed we're still waiting for more details from police in the meantime her handlers will be keeping a close Diane here as you'll likely be bedecked with her mate. In four to five days Stephanie. So glad Kelly is back safe and sound Victor thank you so much for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.