Transcript for Rare severe weather threat in South

Deep south is facing a rare severe weather threat at least four states are on the highest alert for severe thunderstorms that could bring intense tornadoes. And damaging winds chief meteorologist ginger zee joins me now from Jackson Mississippi. With the latest ginger good morning what's the latest timing and track of these storms right now. Well there are rounds this story is this is going to be a day at an afternoon and night and overnight event and it's really a weeklong severe weather outbreak and you can hear the birds chirping you can see the sunshine lighting up the capital here in Jackson behind me. And that's what deceased people sunshine. Is fuel for violent tornadoes and I don't like to see clear sky like this because that means that we got the fuel let me take you to the map we do you already have tornado watches that include Little Rock certainly Pine Bluff over to Memphis and even Tupelo that's through 1 PM this afternoon and so the severe weather Ternium will parts of Texas there people without power on the order of almost 70000 customers thanks to those damaging winds we have the day before the day here at lack a lightning last night and it was striking her affiliate WA PT have been in touch with all meteorologists there and help with a hallway -- generator was frightened they went off the air so they're sitting in the dark there. And that again it was just kind of a lion before the big outbreak in the outbreak is Bailey today and I think this is what's gonna happen I think we're gonna end up seeing we just saw high risk expanded into Birmingham Alabama that high risk. Is the first to march higher risk we see in this country since 2012 the first tire risk we've seen. Any month since Tony nineteen sweep a couple of years of quiet you can see that in violent area today anywhere from eastern Arkansas and Louisiana right to Mississippi here into Alabama that's who are concerned about. And I can't emphasize enough there will be round so I think we'll start to see some pop this afternoon. After this the northern once this morning and then also the CD overnight and that's what becomes Mimi very scary. It will also move east because it doesn't just hop right at the after it gets out of Mississippi Alabama you gonna end up with that warm front lifting but it's the cold front that's gonna kick off storms which could include tornadoes from Savannah up to rally but anyone Virginia West Virginia Donna Jacksonville Florida needs to be on the look out going into Thursday there's so much to talk about we don't get this type of a high risk often and we also don't see it in such popularly Clayson and that's looks. Extra concerning today. Cancer is and injuring a lot of people are on high alert for this severe weather to explain. What exactly does that mean and what should people Larry doing right now. Yet Messina Mississippi has not had a tornado yet this year which is not normal they average about twelve for the first three months of the year and they are in this tornado drought meeting people haven't been thinking about. As much here's what you need to Knox when you have that watch issued backs your time to say okay we're getting ready we need to have that tornado shelter today the day where we could see those tornadoes that you can't survive and lesser under Brown's. Or in a tornado shelter. Tell he ripping the you can do when the warning is issued. That's our that's when you got no more time you have to get to some sort of shelter Il course stay away from windows he certainly get into the interior it's got a basement you do that's. I think people don't realize till it Helmut not just a bike helmet and Apple's need you from some significant damage to your family and it hey. What's hurt to have that prepared something else that not a lot of folks think about because they don't think it's gonna happen to them. When it does happen somewhere today. Have a rendezvous we bring you your family your friends know where you're gonna end up meeting. Because it gets very confusing I haven't been unfortunately in a lot of these situations. Throughout the last two decades and you see a lot of shock after a storm like best and you see a lot of confusion and so having the plan always stand on great advice ginger zee in Jackson Mississippi thanks ginger Stacy.

