Rayshard Brooks’ family reacts to ex-officer being charged with felony murder

The family of Rayshard Brooks held a news conference after prosecutors brought murder charges against a former Atlanta police officer, who fatally shot the man in a Wendy's parking lot.
11:17 | 06/17/20

