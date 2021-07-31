-
Now Playing: Millions of Americans on edge hoping for extension to eviction moratorium
-
Now Playing: Alexandria Ocasio Cortez slams White House, party leaders over eviction situation
-
Now Playing: Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium ahead of summer recess
-
Now Playing: Millions across 9 states under flash flood alerts
-
Now Playing: Federal ban on evictions set to expire
-
Now Playing: Water cascades down Grand Falls after heavy rain
-
Now Playing: Bear cub saved after suffering burns in wildfire
-
Now Playing: FBI joins investigation into fatal stabbing of Atlanta woman
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles withdraws from 2 more events
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases are rising. Americans’ thoughts on next steps. | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: New survey shows over 85% of flight attendants have dealt with unruly passengers
-
Now Playing: How companies are dealing with getting employees back into office
-
Now Playing: What are the odds Simone Biles will compete in beams and floor?
-
Now Playing: New questions for former President Donald Trump around taxes and election
-
Now Playing: Over 100 people were trapped in cars after massive mudslides in Colorado
-
Now Playing: CDC is out with new data showing how much more contagious delta variant is
-
Now Playing: CDC issues new report with 'troubling' finding behind new mask guidance
-
Now Playing: Why heterosexual women are in last place of the orgasm race