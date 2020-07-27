Transcript for Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol Rotunda

The man called the conscience of the congress returning to Washington DC today. A hearse carrying John Lewis touring landmarks. And Martin Luther King memorial the national museum of African American history. And black lights matter plaza. The site where he made one of his last public appearances. John -- is who represented Georgia in house for more than three decades celebrated by his colleagues and country. With it honor reserved for America's most prominent leader is he will lie in state at the capitol rotunda. Cities tribute follows a weekend at memorials for the civil rights icon in his home state of Alabama a service celebrating the boy from naturally. A name given to Louis by the reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Among the speakers king's daughter doctor Bernice keen. What are you saying there won't be a great camp meeting where we will all join together and sank pretty as pretty as. Thank god almighty we all of three at Lance. Earlier Sunday lewis' flag draped casket carried by horse drawn carriage. Across the Edmund pettis bridge in Selma. Red rose petals lining the street where 25 year old Lewis led a march for the right to vote on March 7. Five a date that later became known as Bloody Sunday. After state troopers attacked him and other civil rights demonstrators as they peacefully walked across that bridge he's done his work. He's done his job my soul man it's. Now it's time for us to do how Lewis returned to the bridge year after year bringing bipartisan delegations weak hand. And on the fiftieth anniversary of Bloody Sunday in 2015. Lewis walked across the bridge with President Obama who credited Lewis with helping to make his election possible. Louise wasn't just a powerful advocate for African American rights. He also set up for the rights of LG BTQ Americans the parents and children of immigrants held in camps while Seeking Asylum. And for the many victims of gun violence in America was widely respected because it is consistent demands for equality. Former vice president bite in and vice president parents are expected to pay their respects as Lewis lies in state. But because of the pandemic his family is encouraging others to watch on line so they can participate at home. Read our growing ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.