Rep. John Lewis makes final crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

More
Hundreds of mourners watched the procession escorting the congressman's casket across the 1,284-foot bridge.
7:52 | 07/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. John Lewis makes final crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma
Okay. At the top of the bridge general. Man I was fan remembers his siblings his son. To walk those final steps across the bridge.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:52","description":"Hundreds of mourners watched the procession escorting the congressman's casket across the 1,284-foot bridge. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71997889","title":"Rep. John Lewis makes final crossing of Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma ","url":"/US/video/rep-john-lewis-makes-final-crossing-edmund-pettus-71997889"}