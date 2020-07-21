Rep. Maxine Waters remembers John Lewis

More
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., discusses the life and legacy of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, the response to the coronavirus in California, and stimulus efforts in Congress.
8:15 | 07/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Maxine Waters remembers John Lewis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:15","description":"Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., discusses the life and legacy of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, the response to the coronavirus in California, and stimulus efforts in Congress.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71887849","title":"Rep. Maxine Waters remembers John Lewis","url":"/US/video/rep-maxine-waters-remembers-john-lewis-71887849"}